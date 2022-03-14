Judiciary advertises vacancies with salaries of upto Sh1.1 million

The JSC announced vacancies for the positions of 6 Court of Appeal Judges and 20 High Court Judges.

According to the notice, newly recruited court of appeal judges will enjoy the security of tenure and a salary range of between Sh 689,224 and Sh 1,156,108.

High court judges take home between Sh 657,426 & Sh 1,000,974 according to the latest data by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Qualifications for Court of Appeal and High Court Judge

For appointment to the position of Judge of the High Court and Court of Appeal, an applicant must possess the following qualifications:

Hold a law degree from a recognized university, or be an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, or possess an equivalent qualification in a common-law jurisdiction.

Have at least 10 years experience as a Superior Court Judge or professionally qualified Magistrate; or

Have at least 10 years experience as a distinguished academic or legal practitioner or such experience in another relevant legal field; or

Have held the qualifications specified in paragraphs (b) and (c) for a period amounting, in aggregate, to 10 years

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and be of high moral character, integrity and impartiality.

In addition, the applicants must demonstrate a high degree of professional competence, communication skills, fairness, good temperament, good judgment in both legal and life experiences and commitment to public and community service.

Interested candidates are directed to visit the Judicial Service Commission website and download the instructions on how to apply.

SRC’s salary increase for Judges

In December 2021, SRC cleared the JSC to restructure the salaries of Judicial officers and to provide for allowances.

According to the new structure, the Chief Justice, who at the moment receives a maximum of Sh1.3 million a month in consolidated pay, will receive the same total but broken into basic salary and allowances.

The CJ’s basic salary will be a maximum of Sh 952, 000 while the allowances will be up to Sh375,000.

The Deputy Chief Justice will have her total benefits unchanged but itemized. The senior-most judge of the Court of Appeal will receive a maximum basic pay of Sh770,000 with allowances hitting Sh385,000.

The allowances entail extraneous, entertainment, responsibility, domestic servant allowance and market adjustment allowance.

This will bring the payment to a maximum total of Sh1.15 million shillings from Sh1.12 million.

A high court judge at the peak of their career will be paid a maximum of just over Sh1 million against a current maximum of Sh907,000.