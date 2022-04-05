Lia Millo, the last-born child of singer Gilad with his wife Hadas, was treated to the best surprise one could ever imagine when her parents flew to Israel from Kenya to attend her graduation from the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).
Gilad's daughter to serve in Israeli military as combat medic
His daughter is set to serve in the army for two years
In a charming Instagram post seen by this writer, Gilad noted he was proud of his daughter who graduated as a combat medic.
According to the Unajua hitmaker, the 19-year-old will be responsible for providing emergency medical treatment at a point of wounding in a combat or training environment, as well as primary care, and evacuation.
The proud dad could not wrap up without wishing his daughter the best of luck even as she starts the new journey.
"Surprise! @hadasmillo & I flew in from Kenya without telling anyone to surprise @lia.millo during her graduation ceremony. We now have a fully-fledged Combat Medic in the family. Congratulations Lia we couldn't be prouder," wrote Gilad.
What you should know about Israel’s military
Serving in the army is the Israeli equivalent to going to university, with both experiences giving men and women greater exposure to different kinds of people, locations and skills.
Men typically serve for three years while women serve for a little under two years. Israel’s recruitment rate is high, with 80 percent of those summoned to serve enlisting.
Although service is mandatory, there are exemptions for married women and mothers, physically or psychologically challenged people, religious men studying at a Jewish law institution, or religious women who prefer to do 'national service'.
The National Service program of Israel originated in 1971 and served the purpose of providing a substitute for military service for religious girls.
Volunteers are between the ages of 18 and 21. Service typically requires working 30–40 hours/week over 12 to 24 months.
