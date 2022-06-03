Lulu reveals that Kanze hatched idea of anchoring news with hubby Rashid

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan has opened up on the process that has led to her eventually working with her husband Rashid Abdalla.
Lulu revealed that the process to have her and her spouse co-anchoring news began when Kanze Dena-Mararo - current State House spokesperson - left the Royal Media Services station.
Lulu confirmed that filling Kanze’s shoes was something that gave the media house a headache, since it seemed there wasn’t anyone to build a good rapport as Kanze had built with her audience.
The Swahili film producer went on to disclose that they were at a retreat when the news of Kanze leaving was shared and they immediately began to try and come up with a worthy replacement.
“We needed to get a replacement, but then again we needed someone with whom we'd have a seamless rapport, we were in a retreat so we started thinking, looked around the stations to see if there was someone like Kanze but there was none,” Lulu said in a recent interview.
Lulu has revealed that it was Kanze who came up with the idea of bringing on Rashid Abdalla, who was an anchor at NTV at the time, and the idea caught all of them by shock.
“The bringing of Rashid onboard covered the gap left by Kanze since everyone focused on husband and wife working together forgetting Kanze was ever there,” she stated.
Lulu has been anchoring news with her husband since 2018. She has now revealed that they earn the same salary at Royal Media, adding that they have been earning the same salary since they began working together on radio.
The mother of three further revealed she has no hard feelings on musician Jovial who, during Rashid Abdalla’s birthday party, was dancing cozily with her husband.
“People misunderstood, Jovial is a good lady and when I saw people make conclusions I just ignored it,” she stated.
