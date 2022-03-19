RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Sauti Sol teams up with John-Allan Namu on new platform for creatives

A platform where creators can publish their work and their audiences can support them directly

Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol has announced their partnership with online platform Shahara, coming on board as creative co-founders.

Launched in August 2021 by John-Allan Namu's Africa Uncensored, The Catapult Agency LLP, and Baraza Media Lab, the platform derived its name from the Swahili word mshahara (salary) and was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on teh creative industry.

On the platform, creators can publish their work and receive direct payment from consumers of their content.

The first project launched on the platform was A Letter To My Younger Self, an audiovisual podcast hosted by Maxine Wabosha.

Since then, the platform has become home to more exclusive content such as the Africa Uncensored documentaries, Pandora Papers, Crooks & Wombs, and Under Your Watch; as well as Cynthia Abdullah’s documentary, Inyumba Yu Mulogooli.

In addition to joining as creative co-founders, Sauti Sol will also share their own exclusive content on the platform, starting with Bien Aime and Aaron Rimbui’s Baldmen Virtual Experience - acoustic performances accessed at Sh100.

Maxine Wabosha will be returning to the platform for a second season of her podcast.

Other future plans include the introduction of a series of masterclasses and tutorials targetting content creators.

The platform also plans to launch features that will allow writers, journalists, artists, and photographers to also publish their work.

