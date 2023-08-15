The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How a broken heart inspired one of the most iconic bracelets

Temi Iwalaiye

A bad breakup can sometimes lead to great inventions like the Cartier Love Bracelet.

The Cartier love bracelet [Twitter]
The Cartier love bracelet [Twitter]

Aldo Cipullo wanted to make a physical representation of love and commitment that couldn't be easily removed or taken away. He imagined it as a symbol of someone in a committed relationship, worn in place of an engagement ring.

Cartier Love Bracelet and it's creator [Gettyimages]
Cartier Love Bracelet and it's creator [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

An ad for the bracelet described it aptly. "Unlike traditional bracelets, which were either wide enough to slip over the hand and onto the wrist or could be readily opened in order to put them on, the love bracelet is designed to be opened by using a special screwdriver that is supplied with every bracelet. The screwdriver is also available in the form of a necklace, allowing the bracelet to be locked onto the person while the key is kept around the neck of another as a symbol of their commitment to the relationship."

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldo was a designer at Tiffany & Co. at the time, and he was frequently seen wearing a prototype of the bracelet. Tiffany & Co., unfortunately, turned down the design. Instead of wallowing in defeat, Cipullo resigned and sold the idea to Cartier.

The Cartier family's branch in New York was sold to new owners seeking customers with modern lifestyles and values. The Love bracelet revolutionized jewellery, introducing the idea of everyday fine jewellery that could be worn for formal events.

The design is beautiful and straightforward [tatlerasia]
The design is beautiful and straightforward [tatlerasia] Pulse Nigeria

The bracelet's design is simple and straightforward. The oval design guarantees that it conforms to the curvature of the wearer's wrist. The screws—a nod to the later-conceived Cartier Santos watch—allow a loved one to secure the band. Cipullo had intended for the bracelet to be sold in pairs so that customers could not buy it for themselves and their lovers. This, of course, is not the case now.

It’s amazing how many young people love to wear the Cartier bracelet despite how long ago it was made; it just shows how timeless love is in addition to the story behind its creation being so touching.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to survive on a Sh30,000 salary in Kenya

How to survive on a Sh30,000 salary in Kenya

How a broken heart inspired one of the most iconic bracelets

How a broken heart inspired one of the most iconic bracelets

Kenyan Gen Z shares culture shocks that he experienced in Germany

Kenyan Gen Z shares culture shocks that he experienced in Germany

Discover wholesome alternatives to sugar for a healthier lifestyle

Discover wholesome alternatives to sugar for a healthier lifestyle

Myth or reality: Do we become emotionally attached to those who took our virginity?

Myth or reality: Do we become emotionally attached to those who took our virginity?

TikToker bullied for bad teeth, gets repose from Spice Diana

TikToker bullied for bad teeth, gets repose from Spice Diana

Chef Maliha breaks record for longest home kitchen cooking marathon

Chef Maliha breaks record for longest home kitchen cooking marathon

Quick thinking saves Dennis Itumbi from Kaunda suit wardrobe mishap [Video]

Quick thinking saves Dennis Itumbi from Kaunda suit wardrobe mishap [Video]

8 types of Kenyan girls after a break up

8 types of Kenyan girls after a break up

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zari Hassan

Fashion inspiration from Zari: 10 maxi dresses for effortlessly chic party look

Who wore it best?

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

Things you should know before buying a corset

Key considerations before purchasing a corset top