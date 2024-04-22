Silas Jakakimba explains reason for wearing 2 wristwatches at Gen Ogolla's burial

Amidst the sombre atmosphere of the ceremony, netizens couldn't help but notice Jakakimba's unconventional accessory – two wristwatches.

While some speculated it was a display of extravagance, Jakakimba offered a deeper insight into his unique style, which he has maintained for nearly two decades.

Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing the curiosity surrounding his fashion choice, Jakakimba on his X page shared his creed of donning two wrist instruments, affectionately known as SN001, which he has upheld since 2007.

"I take note that the pictures today at The General's Farewell Ceremony raised palpable curiosity in these streets. It's interesting that it has taken sections, actually few - of my Online Friends nearly 17 years to pick this up about SN001 - my personal creed of donning two wrist instruments, " noted Jakakimba.

From his tenure in the Office of the Prime Minister to his campaigns for Homa Bay senator and his charitable endeavours, Jakakimba has remained steadfast in his fashion statement.

"I cannot change my version of the year's-help style, or what is fun and happiness for my person, to fit your version of 'humility'," Jakakimba explained, emphasising the importance of staying true to oneself and finding joy in personal expression.

Lawyer Silas Jakakimba and MP Millie Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

Contrary to assumptions of ostentation, Jakakimba revealed that his fashion choice extends beyond high-end events to his visits to underprivileged communities, and children's homes, and his support for students' education.

"I have visited children's homes and widows back home, visited the many students whose fees I pay in various schools (these visits have remained unpublished for years). Two," he revealed.

For him, the two wristwatches symbolise more than just style; they represent a commitment to compassion, kindness, and humility.

Lawyer Silas Jakakimba Pulse Live Kenya