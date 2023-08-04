7 versatile women's items that modern man can rock

What was once considered exclusively 'for women' is now being wholeheartedly embraced by men who recognize the power of transcending conventional norms.

This article explores 7 items that effortlessly blur the lines between men's and women's fashion, proving that great style is truly timeless and knows no boundaries."

Nail polish

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider nail polish as an artistic touch for your fingertips, a form of makeup tailored for your nails.

However, its purpose stretches beyond mere embellishment. In a surprising twist, clear nail polish steps in as a guardian for those battling fragile nails prone to unsightly cracks.

Strikingly, this isn't exclusive to a certain gender, some men find solace in this protective layer.

Pulse Live Kenya

But there's more to the nail polish spectrum. Imagine a variant designed not for the canvas of your nails, but to address an age-old habit, nail-biting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This transformative solution comes with a unique twist: a gentle yet unmistakably bitter taste.

Makeup

In the realm of minimal makeup, an interesting perspective emerges, men too have a valid ground for its use.

In the contemporary media landscape, we're exposed to a parade of ruggedly handsome individuals gracing our screens and pages.

Their chiseled features and flawless complexions often lead us to believe that such looks are effortlessly natural. However, the reality might be subtly different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Enter the world of minimal makeup for men, an approach that challenges the notion of makeup as exclusive to one gender.

While the term 'makeup' might traditionally evoke images of colorful palettes and elaborate routines, the concept has expanded to encompass subtler enhancements.

Purse

ADVERTISEMENT

Purses, often thought of as compact bags, serve a simple purpose, they house the essentials you wish to carry along on your journeys.

The question that arises is: should the realm of bags, which is all about functionality, be confined to any gender?

Pulse Live Kenya

The answer is a resounding no. The landscape of fashion is shifting towards inclusivity and diversity, and this transformation extends to the world of bags.

After all, the function of a bag doesn't discriminate based on gender; it's a matter of convenience and personal style.

ADVERTISEMENT

This idea has led to the emergence of what are commonly referred to as 'man bags.'

These are crafted to provide the counterpart to the traditional purse, offering options that cater to men's needs and preferences.

Pulse Live Kenya

Among the plethora of styles, satchels, and messenger bags have gained prominence, a nod to their historical usage by men working as bicycle messengers.

Over time, these bags have found their place in modern life, accommodating laptops, books, and the paraphernalia of the contemporary world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ladies' sunglasses

Undoubtedly, when it comes to unisex accessories, sunglasses reign supreme as the least contentious choice.

These stylish companions to our eyes are more than just fashion statements; they are essential guardians of our ocular health.

Sunglasses are, without question, a practical necessity for everyone, transcending gender distinctions.

While we often categorise sunglasses as men's or women's, the subtle differences between them are not insurmountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Frequently, the variations come down to frame size or lens shape, tweaks that cater to different head sizes and facial contours.

Choosing to embrace women's sunglasses as a man is a testament to personal comfort and style versatility.

Lip balm

Over the last few decades, cultural norms have evolved significantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concept of masculinity and femininity has become less rigid, allowing individuals to explore and embrace aspects of personal care and grooming that were once considered exclusive to a particular gender.

This shift has led to a breaking down of stereotypes surrounding skincare products and has encouraged men to feel more comfortable using products that promote self-care.

The beauty and skincare industry has responded to these changing attitudes by introducing more gender-neutral products.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lip balm manufacturers, recognising the growing demand among men for skincare solutions, have adapted their marketing strategies and product formulations to appeal to a broader audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Packaging and advertising have become more inclusive, emphasizing the universal benefits of lip balm rather than targeting specific genders.

Skirts

While skirts have traditionally been associated with womenswear, history shows that men have donned them in various cultures and periods.

Today, this trend is making a resurgence, allowing men to express themselves through innovative styles.

This evolving fashion statement illustrates society's progression towards inclusivity and gender fluidity in clothing choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

As men increasingly embrace skirts as a part of their wardrobe, the once firmly established boundaries between men's and women's attire are being redefined.

This shift showcases the fashion world's willingness to challenge conventional expectations and underscores the importance of self-expression, ultimately contributing to a more diverse and open-minded perception of style.

Nose ring

The adoption of nose rings by men today signifies a shift in societal norms and a growing acceptance of diverse expressions of personal style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historically regarded as an accessory primarily associated with women, nose rings have transcended traditional gender boundaries, becoming a symbol of self-expression for all genders.

Pulse Live Kenya

The evolution reflects a wider cultural shift aimed at dismantling gendered fashion stereotypes and embracing individuality.

As men confidently integrate nose rings into their appearance, it becomes evident that jewelry and adornment are not confined by gender boundaries in the contemporary fashion arena.

ADVERTISEMENT