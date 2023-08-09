The sports category has moved to a new website.

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

This week we have Nigerian artiste Asake and a model wearing the same rust-coloured crop top and flared pants. Of course, we have to ask, who wore it better?

Interestingly, he was also debuting new locs on his hair, different from his usual long locs. He wore an inner black cotton vest to perform, which he removed much later.

The outfit, though eccentric to some, is actually perfect for a stage performance. It’s an outfit perfect for the alte, punk rock sect who aren’t about looking nice and prissy. Though it’s an androgynous outfit, it does appear more feminine and that's not a bad thing. My only criticism is that the flared pants covering his legs made him look short.

Very few times exist when a model looks better than a celebrity in an outfit, and this is one of those times.

Her haircut is edgy enough to pull off the look, plus her slender body, thin waist, and tall figure just gave the outfit extraordinary symmetry. In the words of Gen Z, she ‘bodied’ the outfit.

