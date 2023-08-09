Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

Interestingly, he was also debuting new locs on his hair, different from his usual long locs. He wore an inner black cotton vest to perform, which he removed much later.

The outfit, though eccentric to some, is actually perfect for a stage performance. It’s an outfit perfect for the alte, punk rock sect who aren’t about looking nice and prissy. Though it’s an androgynous outfit, it does appear more feminine and that's not a bad thing. My only criticism is that the flared pants covering his legs made him look short.

ADVERTISEMENT

Very few times exist when a model looks better than a celebrity in an outfit, and this is one of those times.