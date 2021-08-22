Fortunately, you don't have to be exceedingly wealthy to travel the globe. Frugal travel just requires a mindful plan of attack–and the help of these money-saving tips.

Look For Deals

It seems obvious, but one of the biggest money-saving tips for travel is to look outside of mainstream travel company websites and hunt for opportunities to save some of your hard-earned dollars when booking some of the bigger travel expenses.

You'd be surprised at how much you can save on hotels, flights, rental cars and even an extravagant all inclusive cruise when you steer off the beaten path. Look to sites that compare prices across several platforms to get the best chance at a great deal.

Book in Advance

Last minute travel deals often help you to save money, but as a rule, it's better to take advantage of early price fluctuations.

Travel prices rise and fall based on different travel trends, days of the weeks, company sales and industry competition. The closer your travel dates become, the fewer opportunities to take advantage of lower prices.

Choose Accommodations Wisely

Hotels and short-term rentals are one of the primary expenses when it comes to booking your vacation, especially when you mostly plan to use your room as a home base intended mainly for sleeping while you spend your waking hours out and about.

It may seem like a good idea to find cheap lodgings to try to save money, but opting for some inexpensive accommodation options can actually have an indirect impact on your total spending.

However, you may be able to save money in the long-run if you book a stay that is closer to public transportation, has a kitchen or kitchenette so you can prepare meals or includes free amenities that could cut costs down.

Travel in the Off Season

It may come as no surprise that most destinations in Kenya are more popular in the hot months such as December.

Try to take advantage of off-season prices and avoid booking a trip around popular holidays and vacation times. Instead, take advantage of times when airlines and hotels lower their prices in an effort to entice tourists to travel.

Rethink Excursions

In nearly any destination, there are plenty of free or inexpensive ways to see the sights. From self-guided walking tours you can find online to free or reduced museum days, try to find ways to cut down the cost of exploration.