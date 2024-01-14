The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

7 foods you should incorporate in your diet to kill stomach parasites

Samiah Ogunlowo

By incorporating these foods into your meals, you're not just nourishing your body, but you're also fortifying it against potential invaders.

Garlic – Nature's antibiotic [Taste]
Garlic – Nature's antibiotic [Taste]

These microscopic intruders can cause discomfort, digestive issues, and even more severe health problems if left unaddressed.

While seeking professional medical advice is crucial, there are dietary measures we can take to fortify our defences against these intruders.

This article explores seven foods that can be powerful allies in the battle against stomach parasites, promoting a healthier gut and overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garlic, revered for its antimicrobial properties, has been used for centuries to combat various health issues, including parasitic infections. Allicin, a compound found in garlic, exhibits potent antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties, making it a formidable weapon against stomach parasites.

Papaya seeds contain caricin, a substance known for its ability to destroy intestinal worms and parasites. Grinding a tablespoon of papaya seeds and incorporating them into your diet can contribute to creating an inhospitable environment for parasites.

Papaya seeds [NDTV]
Papaya seeds [NDTV] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Ginger not only adds a delightful flavour to meals but also boasts antimicrobial properties. It aids in digestion, reduces inflammation, and may help in expelling parasites from the digestive system.

Bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple, is celebrated for its anti-parasitic properties. Including fresh pineapple in your diet can provide digestive benefits while helping to eliminate unwanted stomach invaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is renowned for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Adding turmeric to your meals may not only spice up your dishes but also support your body in fighting off parasites.

Coconut, in its various forms (oil, water, and flesh), contains lauric acid, recognised for its antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties. Regular consumption of coconut products can contribute to a healthier gut environment.

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which plays a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the gastrointestinal lining. A healthy gut lining is better equipped to fend off parasitic invaders.

ADVERTISEMENT
Carrots [M&P Engineering]
Carrots [M&P Engineering] Pulse Nigeria

While these foods can be valuable additions to your diet in the battle against stomach parasites, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional for a comprehensive approach to diagnosis and treatment.

A well-rounded strategy that includes proper hygiene, clean water, and a balanced diet can significantly contribute to maintaining a parasite-free digestive system.

By incorporating these foods into your meals, you're not just nourishing your body; you're fortifying it against potential invaders, promoting a healthier and more resilient you.

Recommended articles

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

10 silent warning signs you have high blood pressure

Here’s why your body suddenly jerks while sleeping

Here’s why your body suddenly jerks while sleeping

10 common habits ruining your teeth health

10 common habits ruining your teeth health

10 hidden fashion gems that transform your look

10 hidden fashion gems that transform your look

7 foods you should incorporate in your diet to kill stomach parasites

7 foods you should incorporate in your diet to kill stomach parasites

Many married couples can’t have children because of this reason

Many married couples can’t have children because of this reason

Are lions truly the kings of the jungle, or are tigers underrated?

Are lions truly the kings of the jungle, or are tigers underrated?

5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

5 unexpected reactions your body may have to pineapple

5 ways to naturally lift your boobs without surgery

5 ways to naturally lift your boobs without surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o [Glamour]

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

stove top pizza

DIY Recipes: How to make pizza without an oven

Tigers vs Lions [treehugger/adobestock]

Are lions truly the kings of the jungle, or are tigers underrated?

Instead, my family and I stayed at an Airbnb that felt like its own private Swiss retreat.

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore