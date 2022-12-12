ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Honey cake

Berlinda Entsie

This honey cake is sweet and moist.

Honey Cake
Honey Cake

They're wonderful for breakfast, lunch and dinner and any other occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredients

2 cups (250g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup (113g) unsalted butter, softened (plus 1 1/2 tablespoons for greasing the pan)

3/4 cup (255g)honey

1 tablespoon orange zest (from 1 orange)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup (113g) whole milk, room temperature

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Grease a 10-inch non-stick pan with a generous coating of butter, making sure to get in all of the crevices.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg. Set aside.

Add the butter and honey to a stand mixer or hand mixer with beater attachments. Mix on medium speed until combined. Add the orange zest and vanilla and mix on medium speed until incorporated about 1 minute.

Add the eggs to the butter mixture and mix on medium speed until combined. Add the milk and mix again.

Add half of the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix on low speed until just incorporated. Repeat with the remainder of the dry ingredients.

Pour the batter into the prepared Bundt pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Allow the finished cake to cool for 10 minutes before inverting it onto a plate.

Serve warm.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Here’s why dating someone significantly older or younger might be problematic

Here’s why dating someone significantly older or younger might be problematic

5 important things to remember if your partner cheats

5 important things to remember if your partner cheats

DIY Recipes: How to make Honey cake

DIY Recipes: How to make Honey cake

Dry hands and feet? 4 best ways to treat this menace

Dry hands and feet? 4 best ways to treat this menace

6 reasons your nipples hurt

6 reasons your nipples hurt

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Taking a week off social media could improve your mental health - New study

Taking a week off social media could improve your mental health - New study

Dress for success: 5 tips to make you look more powerful in suit

Dress for success: 5 tips to make you look more powerful in suit

5 health benefits of eating boiled eggs

5 health benefits of eating boiled eggs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Honey Cake

DIY Recipes: How to make Honey cake