DIY Recipes: How to make sweet potato fries
Ingredients
1 large sweet potato or yam
4 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme
Method
Preheat the oven to 400˚F (200˚C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Cut the sweet potato into ⅛-inch to ¼-inch (3- to 6-mm) slices. In a medium bowl, toss the sweet potato slices with olive oil until fully coated. Add the seasonings and toss to coat. Arrange the slices on a baking sheet without overlapping the potatoes.
Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden brown. Let the slices cool to room temperature.
Serve.
