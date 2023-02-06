ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make sweet potato fries

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is yummy and very delicious.

Sweet potato fries
Sweet potato fries

Potato chips are very simple and easy to make.

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato or yam

4 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Method

Preheat the oven to 400˚F (200˚C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut the sweet potato into ⅛-inch to ¼-inch (3- to 6-mm) slices. In a medium bowl, toss the sweet potato slices with olive oil until fully coated. Add the seasonings and toss to coat. Arrange the slices on a baking sheet without overlapping the potatoes.

Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden brown. Let the slices cool to room temperature.

Serve.

