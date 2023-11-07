The sports category has moved to a new website.

Hilda Baci congratulates Irish chef who broke her Guinness world record

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

All is well and good in sportsmanship. She did the nation proud!

The Guinness World record also clarified that records can be broken at any time. [irishindependent]
After the news was broken by the Guinness world record on their official Twitter account, Baci quoted their tweet and congratulated Fisher, wishing him good luck. She also expressed her profound gratitude for being a world record holder, thanking everyone for their support.

She said, "Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder! I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support."

On Tuesday, October 7, 2023, at 10:44 am, it was announced that Fisher broke Baci's record after cooking for a staggering 119 hours and 57 minutes, more than 24 hours on her attempt. Not only that, Fisher attempted and broke two records at once, setting new records for the longest baking marathon (individual) and the longest cooking marathon.

The longest baking marathon record was previously set at 31 hours and 16 minutes by Wendy Sandner; now it stands at 47 hours and 21 minutes after being broken by Fisher. The Irish chef took both attempts back to back, working in the kitchen for over 160 hours with a little over a day of rest.

Fisher's new record was set just six months after Baci's attempt, and many Nigerians took to the Guinness World Record'sTwitter with questions regarding the time frame required between attempts. The body then clarified that any record can be broken at any time, and there is no time frame stipulation.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

