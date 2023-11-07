Hilda Baci congratulates Irish chef who broke her Guinness world record

After the news was broken by the Guinness world record on their official Twitter account, Baci quoted their tweet and congratulated Fisher, wishing him good luck. She also expressed her profound gratitude for being a world record holder, thanking everyone for their support.

She said, "Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder! I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support."

On Tuesday, October 7, 2023, at 10:44 am, it was announced that Fisher broke Baci's record after cooking for a staggering 119 hours and 57 minutes, more than 24 hours on her attempt. Not only that, Fisher attempted and broke two records at once, setting new records for the longest baking marathon (individual) and the longest cooking marathon.

The longest baking marathon record was previously set at 31 hours and 16 minutes by Wendy Sandner; now it stands at 47 hours and 21 minutes after being broken by Fisher. The Irish chef took both attempts back to back, working in the kitchen for over 160 hours with a little over a day of rest.