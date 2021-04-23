Recipe
How to make crispy, golden Bhajia
It is so easy to make tasty bhajia at home.......
Recipe for making potato bhajia in Kenya
Cuisine
Kenyan
Recipe Category
Appetizer
Cooking Method
Frying
Nutritional Summary
Fat: 19.4g, Carbs: 32.34g, Protein: 6.07g
There are 314 calories in 1 serving of Potato Onion Bhajia
Calorie breakdown: 51% fat, 41% carbs, 8% protein.
Ingredients
Recipe Instructions
Recipe Yield
Four Servings
About Bhajia
Bhajia originated from the Kenyan Coast and is a popular food there. It is commonly sold in the streets of the coastal areas. However its popularity has spread all over Kenya since hotels have now taken up the dish and are selling it.
Except potato, bhajia can also be made with spinach, onion and vegetables.
Tips for making successful bhajia
Rating
I rate the bhajia 3 out of 4
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke