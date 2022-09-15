Growing up I was always told I am an eagle and not a chicken and that my place was up there with the eagles, visiting The View restaurant at the Mövenpick Hotel reignited memories of what my headteacher always insisted to us.
Lunch with the eagles at The View revolving restaurant in Mövenpick Hotel
The View restaurant in Nairobi's Mövenpick hotel is located on the 24th floor and revolves 84 times giving you a 360° panoramic, bird's eye view
Located on the 24th floor, the restaurant gives a view of the city we all hoped to visit one day. Today we are not only here but are also enjoying the best Mediterranean cuisines from this side of the continent.
As I enjoy lunch with two of my close associates the view keeps changing as our conversation also does. The serenity of The View restaurant and the variety of cuisines keeps you glued to the alternating bird’s eye view as you bite into the sweetness of what the chefs unleash from the kitchen.
You are able to enjoy a Mediterranean power lunch as you enjoy a 360° panoramic view of the Capital on Tuesdays to Fridays for Sh4,500.
From chicken breast couscous to chilled tomato gazpacho and even the grilled white snapper fillet, the delicacy is on top.
Like they say there is something for everyone, vegetarians are also well covered as the menu has something for them.
For today I went with beef cheeks ragout while my lunch buddies went with pasta primavera and grilled vegetables napoleon. For dessert, we chose ice cream with caramel and strawberry toppings.
The restaurant is safe and the staff are accommodating with exemplary levels of professionalism in their service.
Next time you think of having a stopover for a chat with friends or a meeting with a possible business partner or even a day out with your loved one, visit The View Restaurant and enjoy the 84 revolutions in one of the Capital's business hubs.
