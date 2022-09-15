Lunch with the eagles at The View revolving restaurant in Mövenpick Hotel

Located on the 24th floor, the restaurant gives a view of the city we all hoped to visit one day. Today we are not only here but are also enjoying the best Mediterranean cuisines from this side of the continent.

As I enjoy lunch with two of my close associates the view keeps changing as our conversation also does. The serenity of The View restaurant and the variety of cuisines keeps you glued to the alternating bird’s eye view as you bite into the sweetness of what the chefs unleash from the kitchen.

The Wiew restaurant at Movenpick hotel Pulse Live Kenya

You are able to enjoy a Mediterranean power lunch as you enjoy a 360° panoramic view of the Capital on Tuesdays to Fridays for Sh4,500.

From chicken breast couscous to chilled tomato gazpacho and even the grilled white snapper fillet, the delicacy is on top.

Like they say there is something for everyone, vegetarians are also well covered as the menu has something for them.

Chicken Breast Couscous Pulse Live Kenya

For today I went with beef cheeks ragout while my lunch buddies went with pasta primavera and grilled vegetables napoleon. For dessert, we chose ice cream with caramel and strawberry toppings.

The restaurant is safe and the staff are accommodating with exemplary levels of professionalism in their service.

Pasta Primavera Pulse Live Kenya