These 5 foods can improve your memory

Even if you don’t know the health benefits attached to different foods, you can be sure of one thing- You’re providing your body with the nutrients it needs to stay healthy.

If, on the other hand, you have certain health goals you hope to achieve, you may want to intentionally include some foods in your diet. That way, you’re sure of the particular nutrient you are providing your body with to achieve your goal.

For instance, if you are looking for ways to improve your memory and boost your brainpower, then you should consider adding some of these foods to your everyday diet.

1) Fish

Fish, particularly fatty fish, contains an adequate amount of omega-3 acid, which has been linked to healthy brain function by increasing blood flow in the brain.

Some examples of fatty fish that you can consider include salmon, mackerel, sardines, etc.

ece-auto-gen

2) Wholegrains

Wholegrains like brown rice, oatmeal, bulgur wheat, whole-grain bread, and the likes are rich in Vitamin E, which protects cells from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Also, Vitamin E is known to support brain health as you get older.

Pulse

3) Eggs

Egg contains a lot of helpful vitamins for brain improvement. For instance, it contains an adequate amount of Vitamin B6, B12, and folic acids which help reduce the level of homocysteine in the blood.

High levels of homocysteine in the blood can increase the risk of stroke and cognitive impairment. Egg yolk is also rich in choline, which is essential for improving the memory-boosting chemical, acetylcholine.

Pulse Ghana

4) Berries

Berries, especially blueberries, are rich in vitamin c, vitamin k, and phytonutrients that help stimulate the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain, thereby improving brain concentration.

Pulse Nigeria

5) Nuts

Nuts are another excellent source of vitamin E, which helps prevent cognitive decline, especially in elderly people.