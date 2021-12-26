13 celebrities who welcomed newborns this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Socialite Vera Sidika, singer Vanessa Mdee, Comedian Anne Kansiime and singer Rema Namakula feature on our long list of celebrities who welcomed newborns into their families.

Here is the full list:-

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie JustGymIt

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie welcome baby number 2 [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

On December 8, 2021, socialite Corazon Kwamboka and Fiancé Frankie JustGymIt welcomed baby number two into their family.

“Zero hours of labor, 1hr 15 mins inside the theatre, and 6 hours of lying on my back with drips and chills, unable to twist or turn, I am finally holding my little girl. .

“Thank you for choosing us to be your parents koko. We can’t wait to show you the world and love you forever,” reads a post from Corazon Kwamboka.

The celebrity couple was blessed with a baby boy named Taiyari Kiarie back in August 2020.

Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika lectures her critics Pulse Live Kenya

Beautypreneur Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo welcomed a bouncing baby girl named Princess Asia Brown on October 20, 2021.

The couple mentioned that baby Asia was born at exactly 10:21am on October 20, 2021 at a city Hospital.

“20.10.2021 at 10:21am 🎊A princess was born🎊. Asia Brown @princess_asiabrown. You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete,” shared Vera Sidika.

Vanessa Mdee

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

Atlanta-based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and her fiancé Rotimi announced the birth of their first born Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho on September 29, 2021.

“👑 Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho 🕊. Proverbs 22:6: "Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it." #DaddyGotTwoBigBabies #AllOrNothing,” shared Vanessa Mdee.

Mulamwah and Sonie

Mulamwah and sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

On September 20, 2021, Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and his then girlfriend Caroline Muthoni alias Sonie welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family.

The couple shared the good news with their Instagram family, revealing that they had named their daughter Keilah Oyando.

“And it’s a girl. A miracle just arrived …Words can’t express the feeling ♥️ ,it’s the best thing to ever happen to our life , welcome sweetie @keilah_oyando . Thanks dear @carrol_sonie for this amazing gift . You are such a strong woman to pull this through despite everything we’ve been through. Thank you all for wishing us well and keeping us in your prayers. Asanteni sana . She is cute, can’t wait for someday to show her to the world, and have a dad daughter talk. Proud dad, I am. All thanks to GOD. 🙏” wrote Mulamwah.

Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu reveal son’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

On July 5th, Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed a newborn baby into their family.

Raburu took to his Insta-stories to share a photo of a newborn baby holding his hand; accompanied with Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.

DJ John Celeb

Former K24 TV presenter John Njoroge alias DJ Johni Celeb announced the birth of his second child on November 14, 2021.

“And we are a Family of 4!! Baby K also known as Kai Muthee Njoroge graced us with his presence on Sunday. Welcome to the world son!

“You are so loved by your parents, your big sister, your grandparents and others who have prayed for you. We are so overjoyed to welcome him to our little family,” he shared in a post.

The talented DJ got married to the love of his life Nyambura in a colourful wedding on Friday, March 8, 2019.

DJ Celeb, who was one of the founders of Crossover 101 on NTV also worked on Kubamba Show which aired on Citizen TV before he moved to K24.

Daddie Marto

Actor Daddie Marto and wife Koku Pulse Live Kenya

Renowned actor Martin Githinji aka Daddie Marto and his Wife Christine Koku Lwanga welcomed baby number two into their family on August 25th, 2021 at exactly 02.15am.

Their bundle of joy arrived weighing 3.385Kgs.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, weighing in 3.385kgs, at 02.15am on August 25th 2021 our bundle of joy landed 😊 Took time to readjust and get to know him, baby is fine feeding and sleeping, daddy is tired but hanging in there, mommy is taking the biggest hit but it was expected, so all is well. We are indeed blessed 😊” shared Daddie Marto.

Rema Namakula

Singer Rema Namakula & Dr. Hubby welcome bouncing baby girl [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Ugandan singer Rehemah Namakula and her husband Doctor Hamza Sebunya welcomed a newborn baby into their family, two years after their exquisite white wedding.

The love birds shared their good news via their social media pages, with a revelation that they had named their baby ‘Aaliyah Sebunya’.

“Ma sha Allah … Aaliyah Sebunya 🍭🍭🍭. 07.11.2021 Ma sha Allah,” reads a post from Rema.

Alinur Mohamed

Politician Alinur Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

On July 4th, 2021, City Politician and Kamukunji Parliamentary hopeful Alinur Mohamed was the newest celebrity Dad in town after welcoming a bouncing baby boy into his family.

The aspiring Member of Parliament shared the good news via his official Twitter handle, thanking God for blessing him with another child.

“Alhamdulillah! Allah has blessed us with a baby boy and we welcome him to our family! I wish this little newborn to have wonderful dreams. May the Almighty always be with him to fulfill his dreams on the walk of his life. Ameen. Please keep us in your Duas.” tweeted Alinur Mohamed.

Anne Kansiime

Ugandan Comedienne Anne Kansiime and boyfriend Skylanta were blessed with a bouncing baby boy on April 24.

Taking to social media, the two lovebirds welcomed their son, Selassie Ataho with Kansiime captioning, “My sins have truly been forgiven.”

“His name is Selassie Ataho.My sins have truly been forgiven. @selassie_ataho1 #sharedblessings indeed,” read Kansiime’s message.

Malkia Karen

Tanzania singer Malkia Karen welcomed her first born child in October 2021.

DK Kwenye Beat

DK Kwenye Beat and his wife Shanice Wangechi Pulse Live Kenya

In January 2021, gospel singer David Kilonzo aka DK Kwenye Beat and his wife Shanice Wangechi welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family. The two lovebirds named their daughter ‘Kayley Leilani Kilonzo. The name Kayley means Who Is Like God.

“When they say good things are for free, I say thank you God. We have travelled a long journey of so many matters but now we are grateful for this bundle of joy that we have been blessed with. My heartfelt gratitude to my Love @shanicewangechi for adding a reason for joyous moments in 2021 by giving us baby Kayley is truly a blessing to be your father and your mums chosen one,” reads a post from DK.

NTV’s Kennedy Murithi

On September 23, 2021, NTV's senior political reporter Kennedy Murithi Bundi was the newest Dad in town after welcoming a bouncing baby girl into his family.

A joyful Murithi revealed that his wife Diana Amunga Murithi delivered their baby girl, just days after they lost their grandmother.