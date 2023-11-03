Despite its size, the family is not immune to challenges. Family disruption is common in every part of the world including in Africa. The continent is often praised for its strong family bonds and communal values, but it is currently undergoing a transformation in its marital landscape.

On one hand, the continent remains steeped in centuries-old customs, with an unwavering commitment to community, family, and the preservation of cultural values.

On the flip side, the rapid processes of urbanization, modernization, and globalization have ushered in a wave of transformation that questions these deeply rooted traditions. As a result, a noticeable wave of divorce has emerged.

Divorce is a legal process that officially dissolves a marriage, making both parties involved single and free to remarry if they choose. It can be a challenging and emotionally taxing experience for all parties involved. Apart from the emotional toll, it can also have significant financial repercussions.

While data on divorce in Africa is limited, a report by Wisevoter offers insights into global divorce statistics by country.

Below are the African countries with the highest divorce rate:

