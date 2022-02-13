How to enjoy a Valentine's Day date at home

As they say, it's best to appreciate what you have before it's gone and this is a perfect time to express your love for your partner.

What, then, is the best way to mark this day and make it as memorable as it can be?

Every couple would love to have a date night in a fancy restaurant but must it really be a night out?

Dates can work perfectly from home too, sometimes even better than on a rooftop of that restaurant on the other side of town.

Choosing to hold the date night at home, makes you no less of a lovely couple. How you do it, however, will determine how memorable it will be.

How to have a perfect date night at home

Set the mood

Just because you're home doesn't mean you shouldn't make an effort. Set the mood right with a nice scent in the air. Scented candles, floral essences, or a spritz some of your lovely perfume or cologne to get it right. And have some nice music playing on repeat, maybe some Luther Vandross.

The meal

The meal you prepare will contribute greatly to making the night great. If you have a day job, this is the day to leave early, leave that overtime cash for some quality time with your favorite person.

Set the table, pull out and shine your best cutlery in advance and prepare a meal the two of you love. It doesn't have to be elaborate, it can be the things you both love to eat.

Something nice to drink

For drinks, this is not the best day to have that bottle of whiskey or beer you love. Instead, grab a bottle of sparkling or red wine and after your meal, lightly sip as you share what the two of you feel like getting into.

An idea of a great conversation at this time would be remembering all the good times you've had together, keeping the vibe light and lovely.

The gift

This will also be the perfect time to share gifts, while it may not be a requirement, it will be a good gesture.

Chill

You're at home, no need to rush or plan for how you'll get home. You can catch a movie, a quickfire game on how well you know each other, or even a board game to make your night more intimate. Remember not to make it too serious, the last thing you want on a night like this is to discover your partner doesn’t even know your surname.