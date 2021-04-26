RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Issa thread! Read these guys' hilarious responses after women ask them out on a date

Well this is a refreshing twist of events.

British sex and relationships blogger Dami Olinasakin otherwise known as Oloni recently put the ladies game on the spot and challenged them to ask a guy they liked out on a date.

"Ladies ask that guy you fancy out on a date and tweet me a screenshot of his response," she urged ladies online.

Not one, rather many, to back out of a challenge, ladies online put their big girl panties on and did the necessary.

Rules of the challenge included the ladies re-tweeting their responses to Oloni and some were hilarious while others were just downright savage.

Take a look.

Some just decided to rip the band aid right off

Some got ghosted

Some got their flirt on and we're not mad at it

Others may have taken it a bit too far

Others used it as an opportunity to treat their baes

Question ladies, would you ever ask a guy you liked out on a date?

