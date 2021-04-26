British sex and relationships blogger Dami Olinasakin otherwise known as Oloni recently put the ladies game on the spot and challenged them to ask a guy they liked out on a date.
Issa thread! Read these guys' hilarious responses after women ask them out on a date
Well this is a refreshing twist of events.
"Ladies ask that guy you fancy out on a date and tweet me a screenshot of his response," she urged ladies online.
Not one, rather many, to back out of a challenge, ladies online put their big girl panties on and did the necessary.
Rules of the challenge included the ladies re-tweeting their responses to Oloni and some were hilarious while others were just downright savage.
Take a look.
Some just decided to rip the band aid right off
Some got ghosted
Some got their flirt on and we're not mad at it
Others may have taken it a bit too far
Others used it as an opportunity to treat their baes
Question ladies, would you ever ask a guy you liked out on a date?
