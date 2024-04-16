They're using each other as painkillers - Burale weighs in on viral sibling romance

Kyle & Briana's story

Kyle and Brianna captured the attention of social media users with the revelation of their taboo relationship.

Despite discovering they were half-siblings, the young couple decided to continue their romantic involvement.

Kyle revealed that they only found out about their familial connection after several months of dating and falling in love.

He placed the blame on his father, who was absent from his life, but present in the life of Bree.

Burale's dose of tough love to Bree & Kyle

Burale minced no words in his assessment, expressing concern over the couple's age and lack of maturity to handle such a complex situation.

He emphasised that 21 and 19-year-olds are still in the process of self-discovery and questioned Kyle's decision to publicly denounce his father without understanding the full context of their family dynamics.

"If this story is true there is a problem. And if it's not true then there is still a problem. It's a mirror of the society. If it's true I don't agree with it. 21 and 19 are too young. They are at an age where they don't know what they want.

"A girl matures at 24. At 21 the boy is trying to figure himself out. But at that age, he should not come out to bash his father. I don't know what the father did, evidence says he was absent, but children should understand what happened between them and their mother," he said.

Burale echoed the urgency of the situation, urging Kyle and Brianna to seek professional help, counseling, and prayer instead of seeking publicity.

"I want them to decide that this is the last interview they will do. They don't need publicity now. They need help, counseling, prayer, and a few slaps. I can tell they are good human beings," he said.

He cautioned against mistaking their infatuation for love, predicting that the excitement would eventually wane, potentially leading to resentment and further complications within their family.

"Let me tell you the truth, they will not get married. This is just an excitement that will end soon. What they are doing is not love. They are using each other as painkillers. At some point, the header could stop and they might start resenting each other and bring problems to the larger family," he said.

Pastor Burale - They should go back and find closure with family

Acknowledging that there may be underlying issues beyond the couple's control, Burale stressed the importance of reconciliation and healing.

He advocated for Kyle to engage in dialogue with both his father and God to address his pain and seek closure.

Burale also highlighted the need for Brianna to be removed from the 'lion's den of danger' and for both partners to have honest conversations with their mothers about the relationship.

"They need to go back to where things started going wrong. The gentleman needs to go and talk with God and his father. There has to be reconciliation because he's in pain. We need to get Kyle to meet with his father. The young girl has been caught in between the messes of a father an

Robert Burale