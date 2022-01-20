Muthoni Drummer Queen announces pregnancy, explains why she kept it a secret [Photos]

Muthoni shared the good news on Instagram, stating that they are about to become parents together with her lover Musa Omusi.

She went on to disclose that the pregnancy is the reason why she has been away from the public eye for the past 10 months.

Muthoni Drummer Queen and lover Musa Omusi expecting their first child together Pulse Live Kenya

“Q: Where you been MDQ? A: Being preggerz!

"Between cooking a new life and avoiding Covid, I spent most of 2021 actively at home/away from humans (sorry media guys, you see why I declined all your in person requests for promo of River). Our colleagues, inner circle and family have been so great in cheering us on and keeping our business, our business until we were ready to share.

“This 10-month journey has been intensely beautiful 😍 ❤ my heart is so full it literally overflows with gratitude and joy,” shared Muthoni.

Reactions

annabelonyango “Best, best, BEEESSSTTT!!! Big congrats @muthonidrummerqueen and @musaomusi, so much love and happiness to come!!!! 🤍”

missmandii “Babes, you look so damn good. Congratulations again boo ❤️❤️❤️”

georgiendirangu “Tiny drummer incoooooooomiiiiiinngggg!!! Congrats superstar!!! Blessings to you and yours! ❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾”

nviirithestoryteller “Congratulations 🔥🔥 baby shower skuizi na perform”

kalekyemumo “Congratulations 🥳🥳🥳 I saw it in the nose a while back but was waiting for you to break the news 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 so happy for you ma”

joycemaina “Wow! Congratulations guys!!!”

moniqueangelynbett “Congratulations you two!!!! Welcome to parenthood 😍”

justjoykendi “Congratulations.... u look stunning”

wahukagwi “Oh wowwwwwww!! Look at you glowing!!! Congratulations mama!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉:

koku_lwanga “Awwwww, I clocked it but said when they're ready they'll share😍. Congratulations😍😍😍. This is so beautiful 😍”