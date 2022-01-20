RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Muthoni Drummer Queen announces pregnancy, explains why she kept it a secret [Photos]

Muthoni Drummer Queen and lover Musa Omusi expecting their first child together
Kenyan rapper, drummer and cultural entrepreneur Muthoni Drummer Queen has announced that she has been expectant.

Muthoni shared the good news on Instagram, stating that they are about to become parents together with her lover Musa Omusi.

She went on to disclose that the pregnancy is the reason why she has been away from the public eye for the past 10 months.

Muthoni Drummer Queen and lover Musa Omusi expecting their first child together
“Q: Where you been MDQ? A: Being preggerz!

"Between cooking a new life and avoiding Covid, I spent most of 2021 actively at home/away from humans (sorry media guys, you see why I declined all your in person requests for promo of River). Our colleagues, inner circle and family have been so great in cheering us on and keeping our business, our business until we were ready to share.

“This 10-month journey has been intensely beautiful 😍 ❤ my heart is so full it literally overflows with gratitude and joy,” shared Muthoni.

Reactions

Muthoni Drummer Queen and lover Musa Omusi expecting their first child together
annabelonyango “Best, best, BEEESSSTTT!!! Big congrats @muthonidrummerqueen and @musaomusi, so much love and happiness to come!!!! 🤍

missmandii “Babes, you look so damn good. Congratulations again boo ❤️❤️❤️”

georgiendiranguTiny drummer incoooooooomiiiiiinngggg!!! Congrats superstar!!! Blessings to you and yours! ❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾”

jackyvike “Congratulations Muthoni❤️”

nviirithestoryteller “Congratulations 🔥🔥 baby shower skuizi na perform”

kalekyemumoCongratulations 🥳🥳🥳 I saw it in the nose a while back but was waiting for you to break the news 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 so happy for you ma”

pinkyghelani “Babe 😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations”

mammitoeunice “Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉🎈”

Muthoni Drummer Queen and lover Musa Omusi expecting their first child together
joycemaina “Wow! Congratulations guys!!!”

moniqueangelynbettCongratulations you two!!!! Welcome to parenthood 😍”

justjoykendi “Congratulations.... u look stunning”

michelle.ntalami “Wow!😍Congratulations to you @muthonidrummerqueen!🥂🥳

wahukagwi “Oh wowwwwwww!! Look at you glowing!!! Congratulations mama!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉:

koku_lwanga “Awwwww, I clocked it but said when they're ready they'll share😍. Congratulations😍😍😍. This is so beautiful 😍”

nyokabi_macharia “Oooooohhhh myyyyyy 😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS!!! Such a gorgeous preggoz babes ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

