Rachel Ruto's message to hubby as they celebrate birthday & marriage anniversary

Denis Mwangi

As President William Ruto turns 57 years old, their marriage turns 31 years old.

Rachel Ruto feeds President William Ruto a cake at State House, Nairobi
Rachel Ruto feeds President William Ruto a cake at State House, Nairobi

In a touching and heartfelt message, First Lady, Rachel Ruto, extended warm birthday wishes to her husband, President William Ruto, on his birthday and their wedding anniversary.

Expressing her sentiments on this special day, Mama Rachel conveyed a profound sense of gratitude for the journey they have shared together.

In a statement that resonates with the essence of their relationship, she referenced a verse from the Bible.

"Happy Birthday, Bill, my cherished friend and confidant. On this momentous day, as we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary, I am filled with gratitude," she said.

File image of President William Ruto with First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto
File image of President William Ruto with First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto

The first lady drew inspiration from 1 Corinthians 13:13, emphasizing the enduring qualities of faith, hope, and love:

"Reflecting on the journey we've shared, I am reminded of a verse from the Bible, 'There are three things that will endure - faith, hope, and love - and the greatest of these is love.' Kwa kweli mambo ni matatu," she continued.

Mama Rachel's message continued with heartfelt acknowledgment and appreciation for the unwavering love and support she has received from her husband.

"Your love and support have been a true blessing. Thank you for being a constant source of joy and strength," she said.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House on September 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Leaders and members of the public joined in the celebration of this significant day for the president.

"Wishing my friend and our President William Ruto joyous 57th birthday! May this day be filled with happiness, reflection, and the warmth of your loved ones. Your exceptional leadership and dedicated service to our nation are deeply appreciated. Here's to another year ahead, brimming with continued success and fulfillment," National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said.

"Happy birthday, my brother and my friend, President William Ruto," Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua posted.

