The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

If you see these behaviours after a breakup, they're never coming back

Lynet Okumu

While some couples may reconcile after a breakup, certain behaviors may suggest that your ex-partner will never return to you regardless of your efforts.

Hating your partner and can't breakup [VerywellMind]
Hating your partner and can't breakup [VerywellMind]

Breakups can be tough, leaving us with a whirlwind of emotions and uncertainty about the future.

While some couples may reconcile after a breakup, certain behaviours may indicate that your ex-partner is not planning to come back.

After a breakup, communication often takes a hit. However, if your ex-partner goes completely silent and stops responding to your messages or calls, it could be a sign that they're not interested in reconnecting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This behaviour suggests that they may have moved on emotionally and are not looking to rekindle the relationship.

Stressed couple breakup
Stressed couple breakup PeopleImages/Getty Images

If your ex goes out of their way to avoid running into you or interacting with you in any way, it may indicate that they're trying to create distance and move on.

They might avoid places where they know you'll be or make excuses to avoid seeing you in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

This behaviour suggests that they're not open to the idea of getting back together.

Indifference is a common behavior after a breakup, especially if the relationship ended on bad terms.

If your ex-partner shows little to no emotion when talking about the breakup or seems unaffected by it, it may indicate that they've emotionally detached themselves from the relationship.

This lack of emotional investment suggests that they're not interested in reconciling.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sad couple (Psychology Today)
Sad couple (Psychology Today) Signs of an abuser Pulse Live Kenya

If your ex starts making plans for the future that don't involve you, it's a strong indicator that they're not planning to come back.

Whether it's making travel plans, career decisions, or other major life choices, excluding you from their plans suggests that they're moving forward without you.

ADVERTISEMENT
An unhappy couple during a fight
An unhappy couple during a fight An unhappy couple during a fight Pulse Live Kenya

If your ex-partner expresses hostility or resentment towards you after the breakup, it may indicate that they're not interested in repairing the relationship.

This behaviour suggests that they're holding onto negative feelings and are not open to reconciliation.

Instead of trying to mend the relationship, they may prefer to distance themselves from you.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple out on a date [Image Credit: Polina Tankilevitch]

'I have to get up early tomorrow' - What it really means in dating

Couple on a date (Spilled News)

5 ways millennials are rewriting the rules of dating & relationships

Hating your partner and can't breakup [VerywellMind]

If you see these behaviours after a breakup, they're never coming back