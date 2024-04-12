If you see these behaviours after a breakup, they're never coming back

While some couples may reconcile after a breakup, certain behaviours may indicate that your ex-partner is not planning to come back.

Radio silence

After a breakup, communication often takes a hit. However, if your ex-partner goes completely silent and stops responding to your messages or calls, it could be a sign that they're not interested in reconnecting.

This behaviour suggests that they may have moved on emotionally and are not looking to rekindle the relationship.

Avoiding contact

If your ex goes out of their way to avoid running into you or interacting with you in any way, it may indicate that they're trying to create distance and move on.

They might avoid places where they know you'll be or make excuses to avoid seeing you in person.

This behaviour suggests that they're not open to the idea of getting back together.

Showing indifference

Indifference is a common behavior after a breakup, especially if the relationship ended on bad terms.

If your ex-partner shows little to no emotion when talking about the breakup or seems unaffected by it, it may indicate that they've emotionally detached themselves from the relationship.

This lack of emotional investment suggests that they're not interested in reconciling.

Dating someone new

Making plans without you

If your ex starts making plans for the future that don't involve you, it's a strong indicator that they're not planning to come back.

Whether it's making travel plans, career decisions, or other major life choices, excluding you from their plans suggests that they're moving forward without you.

Expressing hostility or resentment

If your ex-partner expresses hostility or resentment towards you after the breakup, it may indicate that they're not interested in repairing the relationship.

This behaviour suggests that they're holding onto negative feelings and are not open to reconciliation.

Instead of trying to mend the relationship, they may prefer to distance themselves from you.

