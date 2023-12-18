Getting married changes your life and alters some routines so naturally it will limit the time you spend with your friends, but neglecting beautiful relationships just because you got married can be a very idea, and here are some reasons.
Cutting your friends off because you got married is a bad idea, here's why
Naturally getting married will put a strain on some of the relationships in your life.
Emotional support system:
Friends often serve as a crucial support system in our lives, providing emotional sustenance during both joyous and challenging times. Neglecting these relationships after marriage could result in a loss of this valuable support network.
A diverse range of connections ensures that emotional needs are met from various sources, contributing to a healthier and more resilient individual.
Individual growth:
Maintaining friendships post-marriage is integral to personal growth. Friends offer diverse perspectives, experiences, and challenges that contribute to an individual's development.
Restricting oneself to the confines of a marital relationship alone may limit exposure to new ideas and opportunities for growth, hindering the enrichment of one's personal and intellectual life.
Shared experiences:
Friends often share histories and experiences that are unique to the friendship itself. Neglecting these relationships could mean missing out on the joy of shared memories, laughter, and the comfort of companionship built over time.
These shared experiences contribute to the fabric of one's identity and can be a source of joy and nostalgia throughout life.
Sustaining independence:
While marriage is a union of two individuals, it is essential to maintain a sense of independence. Neglecting friendships could inadvertently lead to an over-reliance on the spouse for emotional fulfillment and companionship.
Sustaining friendships helps in preserving individuality and a healthy sense of self outside the marital bond.
Striking a balance between nurturing a marital relationship and maintaining connections with friends is key to leading a fulfilling and enriched life.
The beauty of life lies in its diversity, and by fostering both marital and platonic relationships, one can create a harmonious tapestry of love, support, and personal growth.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke