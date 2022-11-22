RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

The world's top 5 wealthiest fashion companies

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the top five fashion brands in the world?

These fashion brands are one of the richest in the world, Ronaldo and Messi did an ad for Louis Vuitton and Beyonce is wearing Gucci [Instagram]
The picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi made us think of how vastly wealthy fashion brands in the world are.

Here are some of the best;

The Hermès Company was established in 1837 by Thierry Hermes. The company's headquarters are in Paris, France, and it was established by Thierry Hermès on June 1st, 1938.

Hermes is involved in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing products such as ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewellery, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes, and watches.

Their Kelly Bag and Hermes scarf are widely popular. Their clothes ranks third most expensive in the world as of 2022. The company is estimated to be valued at $8.1 billion.

Earling Persson founded the business in 1947, and it is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The Swedish shop, a familiar name on high streets has profited greatly from fast fashion. The name of the company's first retail outlet was Mauritz; Hennes is the Swedish term meaning "woman."

The company is worth 15.2 billion according to Forbes.

Kering was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Kering is a retailer of clothing and accessories, they produce and sell high-end goods.

Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Gucci are just a few of the extremely desirable brands that make up the luxury market.

Kering reported that Gucci drives the bulk of Kering’s sales, and it accounted for 35.2% of its revenue growth. Kering is worth 36.9 billion according to Forbes.

The clothing company has almost 3,000 locations, including its kids' and household appliance stores. Zara is recognized for its ability to develop a new product and deliver it to stores in just two weeks.

Zara is owned by one of the richest retailers of clothing in the world Amancio Ortega from Spain. In 1975, he and his ex-wife Rosalia Mera, a pioneer of fast fashion cofounded Inditex, a company famous for its Zara clothing line. Co-founding Zara with her ex-husband Amancio Ortega, Rosalia Mera passed away in 2013 at the age of 69. With an estimated wealth of $6.1 billion, she was the richest self-made woman in the world at the time.

Ortega holds nearly 60% of the stock of the 7,500-store global retailer Inditex, which is listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange and boasts eight brands, including Massimo Dutti and Pull & Bear. He is believed to be worth $61 billion.

According to Forbes, Louis Vuitton, which sells clothing, jewels, luggage, and perfume, is among the top ten most valuable corporations in the world.

Christian Dior is the largest holding firm and owner of 40.9% of LVMH's shares.

The world's largest manufacturer of luxury goods. In January 2021, LVMH acquired American jeweller Tiffany & Co for $15.8 billion, believed to be the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, reported sales of 56.5 billion euros in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 28% over the same time in 2021. The company's net worth via CEO Bernard Arnault is about $175 billion, according to Forbes.

