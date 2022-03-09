Hatukuwa tunaficha - Nadia Mukami as she narrates her pregnancy struggles

According to the singer, she wanted to be ready and fully prepared before telling the world and her fans that she is expecting.

She also explained that the struggles she has been through with the pregnancy so far also pushed her not to make the big reveal at an early stage. Adding that, pregnancy is a very intimate affair and she has been admitted to the hospital severally, due to the pregnancy.

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy shares pregnancy photos on Instagram for the 1st time Pulse Live Kenya

“Pregnancy is a very intimate thing and it has not been easy. Our mothers never say the truth. Morning sickness can be throughout the pregnancy. For me, I had aneamia. That's the major thing, nilukuwa nashindwa hata kukula kabisa juu (i couldn't even eat because I was) vomiting. I have been admitted in hospital several times. So, the reason why I did not want to say it is because I wanted to be okay first before I tell people that I’m expecting my bundle of joy.

“Unlike the way people were feeling as if I was hiding the pregnancy. There is nothing to hiding pregnancy, it’s very personal that you just have to wait till you are ready to talk about it,” Nadia explained.

Arrow Bwoy joined the conversation narrating that he has seen his girlfriend battle a lot as far as the pregnancy is concerned.

“I have seen her go through a lot with the pregnancy and she is a fighter… the fact that tulipoteza mtoto wa kwanza, ilikuwa ni noma (we lost our first baby was really tough). When she got pregnant the second time, that's when I said I must support her through thick and thin,” Arrow said.

The Utembe CEO also disclosed that their unborn baby was made in Zanzibar during their 2021 baecation.

“You have to be ready, mentally, financially and physically before you get a baby…so take your time,” the Lola hit-maker said.

On Wednesday March 9, 2022 the love birds announced that they had signed their first endorsement deal as a couple and now they are the new brand ambassadors for Ruai Family Hospital (RFH).