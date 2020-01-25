An altercation ensued at the Mombasa BBI forum in which Suna East MP Junet Mohamed is reportd to have slapped his Nyali counterpart Mohamed Ali.

The Standard reports that the two were involved in a confrontation over the seating arrangement with a source who attended the meeting and who witnessed the drama stating that the Nyali MP received a light slap.

The witness who witnessed the drama was quoted by a section of the press stating that "Junet Mohammed slapped Jicho Pevu. Ndio hayo kwa sasa (That's all I can say for now)."

An image published in The Standard shows the two leaders facing one another in what appears to be a confrontation.

A photo published in the Standard that shows Suna East Junet Mohamed (right) and Nyali Mohammed 'Jicho Pevu' Ali, (left) in what appears to be a scuffle at the Mombasa BBI event

Pulselive.co.ke could not independently verify the confrontation that reportedly happened out of the glare of cameras with the two leaders yet to commen on what transpired.

The entry of the Tangatanga brigade into the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park was wihout much drama as Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho quickly intervened when a crowd attempted to block them from accessing the dias where they eventually sat.

A tactful Joho ensured that the event proceeded without much drama and gave Murkomen a chance to address the crowd where he declared his support for the BBI report, maintaining that it should be subjected to a referendum.