IEBC makes final decision on Sonko, gives Wiper 72-hour ultimatum

This is after the former Nairobi Governor challenged Mombasa Returning Officer Swalah Yusuf's decision to disqualify him from contesting for the Mombasa governor's seat citing his impeachment while serving as Nairobi governor.

The ruling was delivered on Monday with the IEBC pointing out that Sonko failed to submit his original university academic degree certificate.

“He may be cleared in 2017 but that doesn't take away the requirement for the 2022 polls where IEBC is supposed to verify the degree certificate.

"Nothing has been placed to show that other aspirants weren't asked to prove academic qualification hence there is no discrimination,” the Committee ruled.

The Committee also highlighted that Mike Sonko did not produce an original certificate from Kenya Methodist University and when he did, it was past the set deadline

“He produced his documents on the last day giving him a disadvantage on rectifications. He could have produced his documents before the deadline to have time for any correction," said the committee.