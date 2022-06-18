They twisted what I said - Gachagua clarifies controversial statement

The Mathira MP who was captured on camera stating that the current police uniform will belong to PCEA ‘s women’s guild and will be taken back to where they belong.

Speaking at a rally in Kiambu county on Friday, June 17, the Mathira MP maintained that his remarks were taken out of context and added that he did not mean to disrespect the church or the police.

He however defended his position that the police uniform will be changed as soon as Kenya Kwanza wins the 2022 elections, noting that the two entities cannot share the same colours.

He noted that the Persian blue uniforms originally belonged to the PCEA Church's Women's Guild and it is not right for the police to share the same.

"The other day I said that we will cage the police uniform and they twisted what I said. For many years that blue uniform has been for the PCEA Church specifically for the Women's Guild. Even schools do not take the uniform of other schools," Gachagua explained.

Uproar over "ni uniform ya women's guild tutarudisha PCEA" remarks

The Mathira MP raised eyebrows at a rally in Nyandarua on June 11 when he boldly asserted that the current police uniform belongs to PCEA’s women’s guild.

“Mumesumbuliwa sana na Matiang'i na Kibicho. Ata ile uniform ya blue ambayo hawataki, tutawaondolea tuwarudishie ile ya Kitambo. Hiyo ya blue tutarudishia kanisa ya PCEA. Hiyo ni uniform ya women's guild.

"(You have gone through a lot at the hands of Matiang’i and Kibicho. We will change the blue uniform that our officers do not want and revert to the previous one. We will return the blue one to PCEA church. It is the uniform for the women’s guild)," he said at a rally in Nyandarua on June 11, 2022.

His remarks attracted the wrath of several religious leaders and government officials, including interior PS, Karanja Kibicho.

“It is disrespectful for Gachagua, who as a former government administrator, knows too well the role of the Uniform Committee, to contemptuously dismiss the careful considerations that informed the new uniform.