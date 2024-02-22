10 footballers whose careers were marked by jail terms

Alves joins a list of ex-football stars who have found themselves grappling with the law over the years.

Here are ten footballers who found themselves on the wrong side of the law, leading to incarceration.

These stories serve as a reminder of the challenges and pressures that can accompany professional sports careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Adam Johnson - England

Former England international and Sunderland winger, Adam Johnson, was convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a minor in 2016. His career was abruptly halted, and he faced a significant prison sentence.

2. Bruno Fernandes de Souza - Brazil

The Brazilian goalkeeper, known as Bruno, was convicted in 2013 for his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend. This shocking case drew widespread attention and ended his football career.

3. Joey Barton - England

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Barton, known for his time at Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Queens Park Rangers, has had multiple legal issues. He served time in prison in 2008 following an assault in Liverpool.

Pulse Nigeria

4. René Higuita - Colombia

The legendary Colombian goalkeeper was known for his eccentric playing style and the famous 'Scorpion Kick'. Higuita was incarcerated in 1993 for his involvement in a kidnapping case, which significantly impacted his career.

5. Tony Adams - England

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams was sentenced to prison in 1990 for drink-driving. His incarceration led to a period of reflection, after which he returned to football and spoke openly about his struggles with alcoholism.

Pulse Nigeria

6. George Best - Northern Ireland

One of football's greatest talents, George Best faced numerous legal issues related to alcohol abuse. He was imprisoned in 1984 for drunk driving, assaulting a police officer, and failing to comply with a bail condition.

7. Duncan Ferguson - Scotland

ADVERTISEMENT

Duncan Ferguson, the former Everton and Scotland striker, served time in prison in the 1990s for an on-field assault against an opponent. This incident is one of the few times a footballer has been jailed for an act committed during a game.

8. Nile Ranger - England

Former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger has had multiple run-ins with the law throughout his career. He was incarcerated in 2017 for online banking fraud, highlighting issues of discipline and conduct off the pitch.

9. Jan Molby - Denmark

The Danish midfielder, best known for his time at Liverpool, served a prison sentence in the early 1990s for reckless driving. Molby's case was notable due to his high profile as a Premier League footballer at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Marlon King - Jamaica