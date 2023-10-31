Rema becomes first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or ceremony
Rema makes history after performing at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Recommended articles
In another landmark feat, Rema became the first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or ceremony which is an annual ceremony organised by the France Football Federation to honour the best players in the world.
At the event in Paris, Rema entertained the guests which included superstar footballers from all around the world to his hit single 'Calm Down'.
In a post on his social media accounts, Rema stated that it was a great honour for him to take Afrobeats to the global stage while giving gratitude to God for grace.
With his performance at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Rema joins Davido and Burna Boy as Nigerian artists to have performed at some of football's biggest stages.
Davido performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar making him the first Nigerian to perform at the World Cup while Burna Boy performed at the 2023 Champions League final in Istanbul making him the first African to record the feat.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke