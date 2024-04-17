The sports category has moved to a new website.

Liverpool FC dispatches 35 coaches to Nairobi for special programme

Amos Robi

Liverpool FC has collaborated with LFC Soccer Schools and the LFC Foundation to create this coaching programme.

Standard Chartered's Joyce Kibe (centre white shirt) welcomes LFC Coaches to Kenya
English Premier League side, Liverpool Football Club (LFC) is in Nairobi this week, engaging 35 local coaches in a transformative ‘Play On: Train the Trainer’ programme.

Recommended articles

The three-day initiative aims to empower local coaches in girls’ football with the skills to help young women in their community thrive through sport.

Standard Chartered, the main sponsor of Liverpool FC, collaborated with LFC Soccer Schools and the LFC Foundation to create the programme.

The initiative brings in experts with a wealth of experience in delivering women and girls’ programmes to lead the training.

“Our aspiration is to identify ways to impact our communities in meaningful and tangible ways. This partnership allows us to meet our objectives to support sustainable economic and social development, while inspiring more girls to thrive in the long term,” said Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered.

Play On: Train the Trainer’ programme
Research from the Women’s Sports Foundation highlights challenges that contribute to girls dropping out of sports during their teenage years, such as access, safety, and social stigma.

However, studies also show that 94% of women in leadership roles played sports as teenagers, supporting the idea that sports instill important life skills like leadership, resilience, and teamwork.

During the training, Liverpool FC coaches will teach a holistic ‘Play On’ curriculum that includes workshops on a variety of topics such as ‘Person-Centred Approach’, ‘Barriers to Participation’, ‘Mental Health & Wellbeing’, ‘Balancing Life’, and ‘Empowering Women in Leadership’.

SCB Play On
The ‘Play On: Train the Trainer’ programme in Kenya has been a resounding success, according to Steven Gillespie, Senior Programme Manager of International Academies at LFC.

“Working with the local coaches, we’ve explored LFC’s coaching philosophy, which puts the person above the player. We provided practical coaching guidance and offered a unique insight for the participants,” said Gillespie.

Standard Chartered and Liverpool Football Club launched their joint ‘Play On’ campaign in May 2023 to inspire, empower, and educate girls to participate in sport.

Play On: Train the Trainer’ programme
This programme aims to combat the fact that twice as many girls as boys drop out of sports by age 14, offering them a chance to stay in sport and strive for success in all aspects of their lives.

