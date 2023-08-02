Serena Williams unveils gender of her unborn baby with drone display

The athlete and her husband Alexis Ohanian discovered the sex of their second baby together in a spectacular way, with drones. This occurred during the gender reveal party they hosted, alongside their 5-year-old daughter Olympia, who wasn't left out of the festivities.

Serena was clearly 'team girl 'l as she sported a pink and white ensemble. In the baby shower-slash-gender reveal video uploaded to her Youtube, she said, "I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,".

When asked if she was excited, she expressed her excitement, noting that she did feel a dash of anxiety toward the reveal.

Her husband was in charge of the reveal and initially pranked her by pretending that the reveal was going to be done using a cake. In the video, he addressed the viewers saying "I came up with the most basic gender reveal idea, I don't know if she's going to be a professional about it". He eventually disclosed that the reveal was going to be done in the air.

The drone display spelled out the word 'Girl', lighting up the night sky in pink. An excited Serena and Olympus were seen screaming, and the family was cheered on by the well-wishers present at the event.

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion and her husband, the founder of Reddit announced that they were expecting baby number two during the Met Gala. She uploaded a carousel post to her verified Instagram with the caption, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Congratulations are in order for Serena and her growing family.