Dream comes true for pop star after performing at women's World Cup final

The event, which saw England and Spain battling it out for their first-ever women's World Cup championship, was set against the vibrant backdrop of Sydney on Sunday, August 20.

Tones and I's involvement in the World Cup narrative had been significant, having crafted a fresh composition titled 'The Greatest,' which resonated deeply and became an unspoken anthem for the Matildas (Australia Women's National Football Team).

The honour of performing at Sydney's iconic Stadium Australia awaited her, offering a remarkable opportunity to introduce herself to an expansive, diverse global audience.

With the world's attention turned to the stadium, Tones and I seized the moment, gracing the stage with an array of her chart-topping creations.

The crowd was treated to a musical journey that included hits like 'I Am Free,' 'I Made It,' 'Fly Away,' and the ubiquitous sensation 'Dance Monkey.'

Her voice reverberated across the stadium, a testament to her journey from a street-performing troubadour in Byron Bay to an international sensation.

Between her captivating musical numbers, Tones and I shared a poignant reflection on her evolution.

Her words carried a sense of awe and gratitude as she acknowledged the profound distance she had traversed in such a short span.

"Four years ago today I lived in my car and played music in the street, and I am so proud to be here tonight," she humbly revealed, connecting with the audience through her genuine and heartfelt sentiments.

FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

In a mesmerising display of music and culture, the FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off its ninth edition with a striking opening ceremony in Auckland, New Zealand.

The stage came alive with the dynamic presence of artists Benee and Mallrat, who united their voices to perform the spirited anthem 'Do It Again,' the official song of this year's worldwide sporting spectacle.

The ceremony, however, was not only about the harmonious strains of modern music.

It was a tribute to the rich cultural tapestry of New Zealand. As the artists' voices reverberated, the Ngati Whatua Orakei hapū (sub-tribe) graced the stage with a ceremonial dance and a traditional song.

