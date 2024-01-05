The sports category has moved to a new website.

11 miners trapped in Zimbabwe's gold mine collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The company has deployed a rescue team to bring the trapped miners back to the surface.

Zimbabwe’s mines ministry in a statement said the incident took place on Thursday morning, with initial assessments pointing to earth tremors as the possible cause of the accident.

Metallon Corporation, which owns Redwing Mine, confirmed the incident in a separate statement. The company has deployed a rescue team to bring the trapped miners back to the surface, it added.

“The team has made several rescue attempts. However, the ground remains unstable, rendering rescue operations unsafe. Our teams are diligently assessing ground conditions to make sure the rescue operations proceed safely as soon as possible,’’ Metallon said.

Mining operations at Redwing have been undertaken by subsistence miners carrying out unsanctioned work since the mine was placed under corporate rescue in 2020, the company said.

