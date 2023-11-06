The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  World

Israel announces 4 hour window for civilians in north Gaza to flee to south region

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the military, about 700,000 people have already left.

Israel announces 4 hour window for Gaza civilians to escape south region [OZ Arab Media]
Israel announces 4 hour window for Gaza civilians to escape south region [OZ Arab Media]

Recommended articles

The army would open a four-hour window on a specific road to the south, a spokesman wrote on Monday on platform X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by a map. The spokesman called on people to move south as quickly as possible for their own safety.

About a week ago, the military expanded its ground operations in the war against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. On Sunday night, the army said it had divided up the territory, and that there is now “a northern Gaza and a southern Gaza.”

Israel’s army has repeatedly called on people in the north to flee to the south. According to the military, about 700,000 people have already left. The United Nations said there are about 1.4 million internally displaced people and has described dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, more than 2.2 million people live in the densely populated Gaza Strip. The Israeli military is currently fighting Hamas mainly in the north, however, there have also been Israeli airstrikes in the south. The south is not a “safe zone” but is safer “than any other place in Gaza,” an army spokesperson said last week.

The current fighting started after the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement launched a terrorist attack from the Gaza Strip against Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 mainly civilians and taking some 240 people hostage.

Israel then launched a retaliatory bombing campaign to eliminate Hamas that has killed at least 9,770 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry there.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New twist on Sh94M cash heist as DCI goes after 3rd suspect

New twist on Sh94M cash heist as DCI goes after 3rd suspect

CS Kindiki announces special public holiday, first of its kind

CS Kindiki announces special public holiday, first of its kind

Israel announces 4 hour window for civilians in north Gaza to flee to south region

Israel announces 4 hour window for civilians in north Gaza to flee to south region

Fiery Julius Malema to headline historic event in Kenya

Fiery Julius Malema to headline historic event in Kenya

CS Kuria proposes splitting of Kiambu County into 2 [Details]

CS Kuria proposes splitting of Kiambu County into 2 [Details]

Gachagua fires back at Moses Kuria, changes tune on Mt Kenya kingpin

Gachagua fires back at Moses Kuria, changes tune on Mt Kenya kingpin

Ndindi Nyoro, Babu Owino among best performing MPs in latest ranking [List]

Ndindi Nyoro, Babu Owino among best performing MPs in latest ranking [List]

American YouTuber MrBeast wows social media after drilling 52 wells in Kenya

American YouTuber MrBeast wows social media after drilling 52 wells in Kenya

Ruto’s statement celebrating Nairobi’s ranking as the top city to visit in 2024

Ruto’s statement celebrating Nairobi’s ranking as the top city to visit in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nicholas Spencer and his wife, Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer [Alamy/Daily Mirror]

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

Moussa Dadis Camara [ThePunch]

Ex-Guinea junta leader recaptured after escaping from prison

The body of a victim killed in an Israeli bombardment is taken out of an ambulance in Gaza City.DAWOOD NEMER/AFP via Getty Images

UN chief ‘horrified’ by strike on ambulance convoy in Gaza

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough [Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough