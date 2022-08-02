US kills Al-Qaeda boss Ayman al-Zawahiri

US President Joe Biden announced in a speech on Tuesday that Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in Kabul, Afganistan.

"I authorized a precision strike that would remove him from the battlefield, once and for all," Biden.

The drone strike was ordered on Saturday after the US president met with security advisors.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who rose to become one of the most sought terrorists in the world, was named as the main planner of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US, which left over 3,000 people dead.

He took over leadership of the terror group after its leader Bin Laden was killed in a raid in 2011.

The US government had set a Sh2,965,750,000 ($25 million) reward for his capture but according to reports, Zawahiri enjoyed the protection of the Taliban who took over Afghanistan.

"Now, justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more. People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer.

"The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. We make it clear again tonight, that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out,” President Biden said.

The Al-Qaeda boss served as Osama's personal doctor before taking over the mantle after his death.

The US authorities had managed to trace Zawahiri’s location earlier this year and monitored as he moved to reunite with his family in Kabul.