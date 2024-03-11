The sports category has moved to a new website.

Man charged with stealing Sh200M cash from 3 employers

Denis Mwangi

ODPP charges accountant for allegedly stealing Sh200 million from three employers

Two individuals found themselves facing serious charges in a Mombasa court on Monday, March 11, over allegations of financial crime involving a staggering sum of Sh200 million, along with several other fraud-related offenses.

According to a statement released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Pavan Kentan Ramji Shah and Anderson Kombe Hare stand accused of orchestrating a scheme to defraud three companies: Igsar Group Company Limited, Husaaba Trading Company Limited, and Sunova International Limited, as well as Inland Logistics.

The charges outlined in the court documents alleged that the accused individuals conspired to unlawfully withdraw the substantial sum from the bank accounts of the aforementioned firms, utilizing cheques from Bwanyange Company Limited.

Pavan Kentan Ramji Shah faces additional charges, including "stealing by servant" under section 281 of the penal code, alleging that he illicitly appropriated funds entrusted to him in his capacity as an accountant for the three companies.

Furthermore, he is accused of falsifying accounting records, a violation of section 328 of the penal code, by entering false information in the companies' books, suggesting that the Sh200 million came from Bwanyange Limited for various transactions, including payments for goods and forex trading remittances.

These alleged offenses are reported to have occurred over an extended period, spanning from June 20, 2018, to September 30, 2020, and again on February 22, 2021, at the offices of Igsar Group Kenya Limited located within the Canon Towers building in Mombasa County.

Both accused individuals pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

The court granted them release on a Sh5 million bond each, requiring two sureties to secure their release pending trial.

The case is under the jurisdiction of Prosecution Counsel Hilary Asiaho and is scheduled for pre-trial proceedings on March 26, 2024.

