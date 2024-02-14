The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 African countries with the highest human freedom index

Adekunle Agbetiloye

The human freedom index is a measure that quantifies the level of personal, civil, and economic freedoms in a country. It takes into account various factors such as the rule of law, property rights, freedom of speech and religion, and access to economic opportunities.

According to a freedom index by Wisevoter, European countries, particularly those in Western Europe, tend to rank higher on the index, reflecting a tradition of democratic governance and respect for individual rights.

Conversely, countries in the Middle East and North Africa region often have lower freedom index scores, indicating challenges in terms of political and civil liberties.

In Africa, Mauritius ranks first with a human freedom index of 8.07, followed closely by Botswana at 7.9 and Seychelles at 7.84. These countries consistently rank high in terms of personal and economic freedoms, demonstrating a strong commitment to individual rights and free market principles.

Overall, the human freedom index provides valuable insights into the state of freedom in Africa and highlights the need for continued efforts to protect and promote individual liberties.

Rank Country Human freedom index Global rank
1 Mauritius 8.07 45
2 Botswana 7.9 52
3 Seychelles 7.84 56
4 Namibia 7.56 65
5 Ghana 7.49 69
6 Benin 7.32 75
7 South Africa 7.3 76
8 Senegal 7.07 86
9 Malawi 6.99 90
10 Ivory Coast 6.9 94
