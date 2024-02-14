According to a freedom index by Wisevoter, European countries, particularly those in Western Europe, tend to rank higher on the index, reflecting a tradition of democratic governance and respect for individual rights.

Conversely, countries in the Middle East and North Africa region often have lower freedom index scores, indicating challenges in terms of political and civil liberties.

In Africa, Mauritius ranks first with a human freedom index of 8.07, followed closely by Botswana at 7.9 and Seychelles at 7.84. These countries consistently rank high in terms of personal and economic freedoms, demonstrating a strong commitment to individual rights and free market principles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the human freedom index provides valuable insights into the state of freedom in Africa and highlights the need for continued efforts to protect and promote individual liberties.

Below are 10 African countries with the highest human freedom index: