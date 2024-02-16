The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Africa's economic growth slides to 3.2% in 2023 - AfDB

Adekunle Agbetiloye

The African Development Bank has reported a decline in Africa's economic growth from 4.1% in 2022 to 3.2% last year.

Africa's economic growth slides to 3.2% in 2023 - AfDB
Africa's economic growth slides to 3.2% in 2023 - AfDB
  • The bank predicts accelerated growth in all regions except for central Africa in 2024.
  • 15 African countries achieved economic growth exceeding 5% last year.
  • Nigeria, the largest economy in West Africa, is expected to experience a growth of 2.9% in 2024.

Recommended articles

The AfDB attributed the economic challenges to political instability, China's economic slowdown, and the impact of COVID-19 and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The final data for 2023 fell short of the 3.4% growth forecast by the AfDB in November. The bank also revised its regional growth projections for central and north Africa, citing a recession in the oil-producing Equatorial Guinea and the aftermath of severe flooding in Libya.

"The shocks buffeting African economies since 2020 have damaged growth, with long-term implications," the bank said in a report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the challenges, the AfDB said that 15 African countries achieved economic growth exceeding 5% last year, including Ethiopia, currently undergoing external debt restructuring, as well as Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, and Rwanda.

The bank predicts accelerated growth in all regions except for central Africa in 2024, with southern Africa seen as remaining the laggard at 2.2% compared with 5.7% in east Africa.

Southern Africa's "sluggish performance reflects the continued economic stagnation in South Africa," the bank said, with the region's largest economy, which holds national elections this year, predicted to grow 1.1% in 2024, up from 0.8% last year.

"This underwhelming economic situation has aggravated the country's persistently high unemployment, poverty, and inequality and prevented it from reaping democratic dividends in the 30 years since the end of White minority rule," AfDB said.

Nigeria, the largest economy in West Africa, is expected to experience a growth of 2.9% in 2024, a 0.4 percentage point increase from the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in Egypt, high inflation and foreign exchange shortages are forecast to drag growth down to 3.7% this year, versus 4% in 2023.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Africa's economic growth slides to 3.2% in 2023 - AfDB

Africa's economic growth slides to 3.2% in 2023 - AfDB

Reason behind shilling's sharp rise & why Kenyans are rushing to dispose dollars

Reason behind shilling's sharp rise & why Kenyans are rushing to dispose dollars

IKEA Foundation launches Sh793 million support for Kenyan businesses

IKEA Foundation launches Sh793 million support for Kenyan businesses

Kenyan shilling surges as it records highest gain in 12 years

Kenyan shilling surges as it records highest gain in 12 years

10 African countries with the highest human freedom index

10 African countries with the highest human freedom index

3 ways tweets turn into top trends on X

3 ways tweets turn into top trends on X

Kenya projects its highest foreign investment income in 3 years

Kenya projects its highest foreign investment income in 3 years

10 African countries with the highest defence budget in 2024

10 African countries with the highest defence budget in 2024

Despite the hard times, disciplined saving culture breeds wealth

Despite the hard times, disciplined saving culture breeds wealth

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nairobi, Kenya - A gateway to East Africa, and a hub for business and innovation.

48% of Kenyans are feeling financially stressed, new Old Mutual Group survey finds

10 African countries with the highest human freedom index

10 African countries with the highest human freedom index

Malawi lifts visa restrictions for 79 countries to boost tourism

Malawi lifts visa restrictions for 79 countries to boost tourism

Kenyan shillings comes under pressure as importers open shops following end of the festive season

Kenyan shilling surges as it records highest gain in 12 years