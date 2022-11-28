RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Elon Musk gives update as Twitter experiences 'slight degradation of service'

Solomon Ekanem

A few hours after some Twitter users complained of not being able to block some unwanted accounts, Twitter owner and CEO, Elon Musk confirmed there was an issue with the blue app.

Twitter owner Elon Musk.JIM WATSON/AFP/Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Twitter owner Elon Musk.JIM WATSON/AFP/Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

According to Musk, there was a “slight degradation of service” on the micro-blogging platform which was caused by an old “3rd party tool” used to block accounts.

Recommended articles

Musk tweeted: “Twitter experienced slight degradation of service today from an old 3rd party tool used to block accounts that had no rate limit (sigh)… Should be fixed now.

Twitter used Rate Limits to detect bots or even spammers on the platform. Rate limit also helped the platform to detect online property misuse by users, bots, or even applications.

This was one of the issues Musk raised before the acquisition as he complained of the high presence of Bots on the platform.

Twitter has been experiencing slight changes after Musk took over the social media platform last month.

Part of the reasons is due to his new ‘vision'; for the platform and another reason has been due to the mass resignations/sack of some trusted hands at Twitter.

Musk's plan to launch Twitter Blue, a subscription plan created to increase revenue for the platform has met a wall several times and industry watchers have said this may be due to the unavailability of Twitter's core staff who have left the company in droves.

Users recently complained of not being able to block unwanted accounts while some other users complained of seeing tweets from accounts they already blocked.

The ‘slight degradation’ mentioned by Musk was not extensively explained but according to a recent statistics he threw up, it appears it's nothing to worry about.

Musk had revealed that the platform’s new sign-up accounts, user active minutes were at an all-time high, and the mDAU passed the quarter billion dollar mark.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Burundi’s president reaches out to the Tanzanian Bank CRDB for the formation of a female and youth led economy

Burundi’s president reaches out to the Tanzanian Bank CRDB for the formation of a female and youth led economy

See the 15 African countries that have agreed to merge their aviation industries

See the 15 African countries that have agreed to merge their aviation industries

Elon Musk gives update as Twitter experiences 'slight degradation of service'

Elon Musk gives update as Twitter experiences 'slight degradation of service'

Top 5 things to know about Kenya’s new tech city the African Silicon Valley

Top 5 things to know about Kenya’s new tech city the African Silicon Valley

After 4 decades, the world’s longest-serving president is set to continue his tenure

After 4 decades, the world’s longest-serving president is set to continue his tenure

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%

5 female tech founders who have been making strides in the tech community

5 female tech founders who have been making strides in the tech community

Tanzania and South Korea set to collaborate on startup ventures in both countries

Tanzania and South Korea set to collaborate on startup ventures in both countries

Top five richest people in Kenya in 2022

Top five richest people in Kenya in 2022

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Richest people in Nigeria

Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

Poorest States in Africa as per the National Bureau of Statistics

Top 10 poorest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

5 highly influential African professionals that are leading top global organisations

5 highly influential Africans leading top global organizations

Top five richest people in Kenya in 2022