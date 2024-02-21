The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya and Canada set eyes on trade growth amidst decline

Chinedu Okafor

Kenya and Canada are currently in the process of bolstering their bilateral trade. Currently one of Kenya's largest trading partners, both sides are eager to expand their already lucrative partnership as Kenya seeks to sell more of its products. This information was elaborated on during the second form for the Canada-Africa Business Forum

A photo of Nairobi city
A photo of Nairobi city
  • Kenya and Canada are looking to enhance bilateral trade ties.
  • Kenya aims to boost exports to Canada,
  • They are looking to join efforts to improve business climate and market access.

Recommended articles

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano recently made the intentions of the Kenyan government known as it relates to its economic partnership with Canada, as seen in the Kenyan newspaper, The Star.

She mentioned that Kenya is committed to improving the business climate via strong partnerships with the private sector.

Read also: Canada has warned its citizens against travelling to Kenya, here’s why

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade shows that as of 2022, Kenya’s exports to Canada amounted to $18.71 Million (Sh2.7 billion).

However, the last two years have seen a decline in the volume of goods traded between both countries, notably imports from Canada into the East African country, which declined in 2020 and 2021.

The Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary noted that several negotiations from the ministry are already in play to inflate market access through various bilateral, regional, continental, and multilateral agreements.

Miano stated at the start of the second edition of the Canada-Africa Business Forum that Kenya is the gateway to Africa and that selecting Nairobi as the host for the 2nd Canada-Africa Business Forum was the best plan.

“Kenya is the gateway to Africa and therefore your choice of Nairobi as the venue for this 2nd Canada–Africa Business Forum is no doubt strategic," she said.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

WhatsApp unveils new feature to prevent screenshot of profile pictures

WhatsApp unveils new feature to prevent screenshot of profile pictures

African countries hit hardest by food inflation according to the World Bank

African countries hit hardest by food inflation according to the World Bank

Top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024

Top 10 African countries on the list of fastest-growing economies in 2024

Kenya and Canada set eyes on trade growth amidst decline

Kenya and Canada set eyes on trade growth amidst decline

Don't dry your damp iPhone in a bowl of rice, Apple says

Don't dry your damp iPhone in a bowl of rice, Apple says

South Africa's general election set for May 29

South Africa's general election set for May 29

10 African countries with the highest unemployment rate in 2024

10 African countries with the highest unemployment rate in 2024

Meta launches a Digital Marketing Scholarship Program in partnership with Ingressive for Good

Meta launches a Digital Marketing Scholarship Program in partnership with Ingressive for Good

What an acre of land costs in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kitengela & other fast growing towns

What an acre of land costs in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kitengela & other fast growing towns

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries with the highest human freedom index

10 African countries with the highest human freedom index

Africa's economic growth slides to 3.2% in 2023 - AfDB

Africa's economic growth slides to 3.2% in 2023 - AfDB

South Africa's general election set for May 29

South Africa's general election set for May 29

A photo of Nairobi city

Kenya and Canada set eyes on trade growth amidst decline