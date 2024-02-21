Kenya and Canada set eyes on trade growth amidst decline

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano recently made the intentions of the Kenyan government known as it relates to its economic partnership with Canada, as seen in the Kenyan newspaper, The Star.

She mentioned that Kenya is committed to improving the business climate via strong partnerships with the private sector.

Data from the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade shows that as of 2022, Kenya’s exports to Canada amounted to $18.71 Million (Sh2.7 billion).

However, the last two years have seen a decline in the volume of goods traded between both countries, notably imports from Canada into the East African country, which declined in 2020 and 2021.

The Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary noted that several negotiations from the ministry are already in play to inflate market access through various bilateral, regional, continental, and multilateral agreements.

Miano stated at the start of the second edition of the Canada-Africa Business Forum that Kenya is the gateway to Africa and that selecting Nairobi as the host for the 2nd Canada-Africa Business Forum was the best plan.