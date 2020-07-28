Senate on Tuesday passed a motion to replace Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja as Chairperson of the Senate ad hoc Committee on the country's Covid-19 preparedness.

The motion moved by Majority Whip Irungu Kang'ata sought to replace Sakaja with Bomet Senator Christopher Andrew Lang'at.

Senators present at the afternoon session supported the motion overwhelmingly and Dr Lang'at was declared as the new chairperson.

Also Read: Sakaja convicted & sentenced after pleading guilty to flouting Covid19 rules

Bomet Senator Dr Christopher Andrew Lang'at

Senator Sakaja resigned from the position after he was arrested and charged with violation of Covid-19 regulations.

His dramatic arrest and altercation with aw enforcement officers sparked criticism from members of the public.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since instructed the Inspector General of Police to ensure that any VIP who flouts the Ministry of Health regulations faces the full force of the law.

Read More: No selling of alcohol for the next 30 days in restaurants and eateries - Uhuru orders