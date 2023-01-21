ADVERTISEMENT
City traders refuse to relocate to Sh600 million Uhuru Business Park

Denis Mwangi

The market, which has a capacity of 10,000 traders, was built at a cost of Sh600 million.

Sh600 million Uhuru Business Park in Kisumu City
Traders in Kisumu City have refused to relocate to the newly constructed Uhuru Business Park until their demands are met.

It was built to accomodate traders who were evicted to pave way for the modernisation and rehabilitation of the Kisumu port.

However, despite Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o's recent ban on street hawking, the traders continued to sell their goods on the streets, citing that the location of the market is not convenient for their customers.

David Okeyo, a trader, said that the market is unable to attract customers and that only a small group of traders have been allocated spaces within the premises.

Another trader, Rose Omondi, said that for the hawking ban to be effective, all traders must be accommodated inside the market.

Additionally, traders have expressed concerns over powerful individuals who are hoarding market stalls with the intention of renting them out.

This has resulted in genuine traders losing their spaces to these cartels. In order to resolve the issue, City Manager Abala Wanga suggested revoking the documents of traders who had already been awarded spaces.

The traders have also raised concerns about the frequent fights over spaces in the market and have threatened to stage peaceful demonstrations if the matter is not settled by the Governor.

Last week, the county boss announced that 5,000 traders who were displaced during the rehabilitation of Kisumu Port and upgrading of the railway line would be hosted at the market.

The Governor has directed the city's management and the Department of Trade to register beneficiaries using biometric technology to ensure the smooth resettlement of traders.

He has also urged county officials to hold regular consultations with the business community to prevent disagreements.

