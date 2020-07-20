The country's top political leaders have condoled with Water CS Sicily Kariuki who lost her 20-year-old daughter Wendy Muthoni on Sunday.

Wendy passed on at the Nairobi Hospital though it was not made immediately clear what caused her death.

Among those who sent in their condolences is President Uhuru Kenyatta who assured the CS and her family of his support.

Water CS Sicily Kariuki

"President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki following the passing away of her daughter Wendy Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital. The President wished the family God's fortitude during this difficult period of grief and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the big loss," a statement from State House read.

Deputy President William Ruto posted: "Our sympathies and prayers to the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki following the death of her precious daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’."

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also joined leaders in sending sympathies to the family while noting the magnitude of losing a child.

"No pain ever comes close to that of losing a child. None whatsoever. Mama Sicily Kariuki, please accept sincere condolences from me and Mama Ida following the passing of Wendy Muthoni. Remain strong. You are in our thoughts and prayers," he stated.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka also stated: "My prayers and condolences to Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and the rest of her family, on the passing away of her daughter Wendy Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital.May God give them strength during this difficult period."