The Kenya Scouts Council has stripped Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of his newly acquired Nairobi patron title.

KSC which is chaired by former CS Jacob Kaimenyi declared the act of bestowing the title to Governor Sonko is illegal.

The Council further clarified that the title of National Scouts Patron belongs to President Uhuru Kenyatta and not Governor Sonko as some reports had indicated.

KSC has further revoked Sonko's appointment as the World Scouts Parliamentary Union representative within the Council of Governors.

The Kaimenyi-led team further elaborated that Sonko's appointment as patron had not been cleared by the council.

"An installation ceremony is a solemn scout ceremony and must be officiated by either the sitting chief commissioner or, in his absence, a National Commissioner of the Kenya Scouts Association who he/she must have delegated the task to," the statement read in part.

They further cautioned that the Governor had not met other criteria for the honour.