KQ teams up with African carriers to negotiate for better fuel prices

The partnership will see the organisation try to ward off a potential crisis caused by supply issues and soaring costs.

The start of 2022 has seen numerous African countries deal with a fuel crisis. Kenya, recently suffered its worst fuel shortage in a decade. For a majority of April, Kenyans grappled with supply hitches that led to a three-week fuel shortage.

The committee will be tasked to secure deliveries for 12 months starting in July, African Airlines Association secretary-general Abderahmane Berthe said. “We are in the last round of negotiations, the process will end in June.”

Kenya Airways and South African Airways sign strategic partnership agreement to establish a pan-African airline BI Africa

According to Berthe, the aviation industry has seen rising prices of many imported goods amid the Ukraine crisis.

“We foresee a lack of foreign currency in many African countries that will make it difficult for airlines to repatriate their revenues back to their home countries,” said the secretary-general.

Berthe further stated the Association aims to reduce the number of national carriers spread across the continent in an attempt to increase the demand for travel.