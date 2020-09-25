Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday declared war against corrupt officials in government.

While addressing members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Committee, the party leader stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) would, in the next month escalate the war on corruption.

"In the months ahead, we are going into a confrontation with the beneficiaries of proceeds of corruption who are arraigned against our agenda for a radical socio-economic transformation, job creation and equitable distribution of prosperity. We must win that war.

"The BBI report is around the corner. The forces that have always opposed change; the voices of impunity that thrive on corruption and outright lies, have already lined up against the report. We must stop them from dragging the country into anarchy," the ODM party leader stated.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga during a National Executive Committee meeting on September 25, 2020

Also Read: Sharlet Mariam attacks DP Ruto, accuses him of supporting dynasty in Msambweni