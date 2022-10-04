RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Treasury spends Sh6 billion to fully acquire Telkom Kenya

Denis Mwangi

The transaction, which puts the value of Telkom Kenya at Sh10 billion, was completed while Parliament was adjourned.

Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati during a past interview
Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati during a past interview

The government has acquired a 60% stake in Telkom Kenya from Helio Investment Partners for Sh6.09 billion.

Recommended articles

According to the documents in Parliament, this means that the government now owns 100% of the telco.

The transaction, which puts the value of Telkom Kenya at Sh10 billion, was completed while Parliament was adjourned.

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani moments before he stepped out to table Kenya's 2020/2021 budget at Parliament
Treasury CS Ukur Yattani moments before he stepped out to table Kenya's 2020/2021 budget at Parliament Treasury CS Ukur Yattani moments before he stepped out to table Kenya's 2020/2021 budget at Parliament Pulse Live Kenya

Documents in Parliament have revealed that the National Treasury evoked Article 223 of the Constitution to spend money without the approval of Parliament.

The law allows the National Treasury to spend money without approval if the house is not sitting during the time contemplated or adjourns before the permission has been sought.

The Sh6.09 billion acquisition is part of the Sh23 billion which the National Treasury incurred without parliamentary approval.

Already, the Treasury has invoked Article 223 of the Constitution that allows them to spend money without the approval of Parliament. They have approved the withdrawal of Sh45.67 billion out of which Sh23 billion has been paid out.

This is coming just two months into the new financial year. They now want Parliament to regularise the expenditure including salaries which is not an unforeseen expenditure,” said Martin Masinde, the acting director of the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO).

READ: How Treasury spent Sh23 billion in Uhuru's final days as president

Treasury evoked the law to purchase the shares after Helios notified the government of its intention to divest from Telkom.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru (left) joined TelkomKenya at the launch of the PEACE cable landing in Mombasa County.
ICT CS Joe Mucheru (left) joined TelkomKenya at the launch of the PEACE cable landing in Mombasa County. Pulse Live Kenya

We bought the shares for Sh6 billion after Helios threatened to quit.

We bought the shares because the government was afraid Helios was going to sell to an investor that did share the same vision with us in the turnaround of Telkom Kenya,” a Treasury official who requested anonymity told Business Daily.

According to the source, Helios was dissatisfied after the proposed merger between Telkom and Airtel fell through.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Digital Africa

10 African countries with the best digital quality of life index

Nigeria-Lagos-Population-Boom

Nigeria to become the 3rd most populous country by 2050. What does this mean?

President William Ruto at State House on September 26, 2022

Hope for Kenyans as World Bank predicts economy perfomance

Internet Speed in Africa

Top 10 Sub-Saharan African countries with the fastest download speed